AH2P & KH2BY Guam KH2

Posted about 16 hours ago | 1 comment

Santos EA4AK informs DxCoffee Readers:

“Santos, EA4AK – AH2P and Tony, EA5BY – KH2BY will operate from Guam later this month.

We will be arriving to the island on wednesday 29th late, so we dont estimate to be on the air until the 30th afternoon or evening. We will be departing from Guam back to Spain on April 11th. From March 30th yill April 10th we will dedicate “most of the time” to operate, but we will dedicate some time to try to find out about other potential DX destinations around.
 
We have a very clear focus on low bands: 160, 80, 60, 40 and 30.. and on RTTY and CW. AH2P will be mostly operating on RTTY and KH2BY mostly on CW. On high bands we will have the best windows to work western Europe around 08-09-10 UTC and 15-16-17 UTC so may be calling “Europe only” and do some SSB. Other than that we will do our best to work USA and LatinAmerica and to facilitate KH2 in band /mode slots most needed.
 
Any suggestion will be very appretiated.
 
We will be using a couple of Icom-7300 plus mid-power linears, so we hope to have a reasonable signal. Antennas for low bands will be inverted-L, verticals and dipoles, plus yagis for higher bands. We will also operate on warc bands.
 
Best 73!
Tags: , , , , ,
IZ8IYX

IZ8IYX

Journalist and Chief Editor of DxCoffee.com - I wrote DX articles for: The DX Magazine (USA), CQ Ham Radio (Japan), DX Magazine 59 (Japan), Radio Amateur CQ (Spain), Radio Rivista (Italy), MDXC Book Italy, CQ Elettronica (Italy).

What Next?

Related Articles

One Response to "AH2P & KH2BY Guam KH2"

  1. Curt says:
    March 15, 2017 at 17:01

    You do a tremendous job in bringing DX info to your subscribers. Keep up the good work.!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Submit Comment

CAPTCHA

*

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close