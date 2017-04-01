April 2017: Ionospheric Propagation Predictions

Solar activity is expected to be at very low levels and the geomagnetic field activity will be rather quiet, except for a few days due to some class C solar events. General propagation conditions will be fair for the rest of the forecast period.
