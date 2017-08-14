August 2017: Ionospheric Propagation Predictions

The solar activity for August will be quite low, with the Sun coming closer to its minimum. Openings on high bands will be more and more rare and we will have good conditions on low bands only from next fall.
By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.