Balkans Tour by IZ7GXB

Costa IZ7GXB informs DxCoffee readers:
IZ7GXB COSTA present:
traveling between the Balkans as Montenegro 4O7GXB, Albania ZA/IZ7GXB and Macedonia Z38/IZ7GXB
web site: https://balkanstour-iz7gxb.jimdo.com/
