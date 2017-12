Press release 1:

“F6KOP announces its next DXpedition.

They will be active from Bénin from 7 to 18 March 2018.

Team: international team of 12 operators, the Teamleader will be Jean-Luc, F1ULQ

Plans are to be active with 4 stations from 160 to 10m in CW, SSB, dimimodes (RTTY,PSK and FT8).

The callsign is still pending.”