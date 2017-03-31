C5WP Gambia, Operations SmileGambia

Posted about 10 hours ago | 0 comment

The C5WP-SmileGambia informs DxCoffee readers:

“From 5 till 9 April I will be at my “Kerr Pedro” compound in Buntung, The Gambia using my regular call sign C5WP.

I will focus this time on digital modes PSK31 and JT65 on all bands from 40 till 10 meters.

Equipment will be an Icom IC7300 (for some strange reason never used by DX-peditions ?) and my 5 band Spider beam and twin 40m delta loops.

All solar powered and with no internet connection.

Apart from this I will be mobile from 5 till 13 April in USB using my Codan NGT – SRX2012 and Codan 9350 mobile whip, preferably on 14345, 18145 and 21285 kHz.

QSL only direct with SAE and 3 € “

www.SmileGambia.org

Tags: , , ,
IZ8IYX

IZ8IYX

Journalist and Chief Editor of DxCoffee.com - I wrote DX articles for: The DX Magazine (USA), CQ Ham Radio (Japan), DX Magazine 59 (Japan), Radio Amateur CQ (Spain), Radio Rivista (Italy), MDXC Book Italy, CQ Elettronica (Italy).

What Next?

Related Articles

Leave a Reply

Submit Comment

CAPTCHA

*

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close