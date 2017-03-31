C5WP Gambia, Operations SmileGambia

The C5WP-SmileGambia informs DxCoffee readers:

“From 5 till 9 April I will be at my “Kerr Pedro” compound in Buntung, The Gambia using my regular call sign C5WP.

I will focus this time on digital modes PSK31 and JT65 on all bands from 40 till 10 meters.

Equipment will be an Icom IC7300 (for some strange reason never used by DX-peditions ?) and my 5 band Spider beam and twin 40m delta loops.

All solar powered and with no internet connection.

Apart from this I will be mobile from 5 till 13 April in USB using my Codan NGT – SRX2012 and Codan 9350 mobile whip, preferably on 14345, 18145 and 21285 kHz.

QSL only direct with SAE and 3 € “

www.SmileGambia.org