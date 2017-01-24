CIA documents about Ham radio declassified online

CIA reports about amateur (ham) radio in the former Soviet Union (including the Baltic States) and Warsaw Pact member countries have been declassified to a new online search engine.

The website is: https://www.cia.gov/library/readingroom/search/site/amateur%20ham%20radio

The documents include translations and assessments of : amateur radio clubs, including DOSAAF; training; monitoring sputniks; technology and equipment; and even qsl cards.

All the documents have been de-classified and made available to the public for the first time in this internet archive; some were previously available in a closed system at the US national archives.

Our thanks to Andy G0SFJ for spotting this item

SOURCE: southgatearc.org