Tev TA1HZ informs DxCoffee Readers:

“Tev, TA1HZ and Golkem, TA7AZC will be at Ksar es Sghir, Morocco between 6-13 September 2017 as CN2HZ and CN2ZC respectively. They will participate in WAE DX – SSB Contest with their CN callsigns. They will be sharing a Yaesu FT991 running 100w to a windom antenna.

Logs will be uploaded to LoTW and LZ3HI is the qsl manager for CN2HZ.

For CN2ZC please qsl direct to TA7AZC.

C U on the air!!”