Andy DL3YM informs DxCoffee readers:

“Good eveing gentlemen,

I am travelling again – this time returning to Agadir. While this is primarily a QRL trip I will bring my own trcvr and operate CN2YM on 10-80 meters CW only from May 06 until May 12 as QRL permits.

Thought that might be of interest to you and your readers.

Vy 73 de Andy, DL3YM”