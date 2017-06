Tony EA5RM informs DxCoffee readers:

“I will be working as NGO volunteer in Bolivia from June 28th to August 14th doing maintenance to the

emergency radio network that Solidaridad Medica and Radioamateur Without Frontiers NGO´s have on duty

in the Bolivian Amazon jungle. I expect to be on the air as CP1XRM during my spare time on SSB and digital

modes.

QSL direct via my homecall and LOTW.”