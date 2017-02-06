CTU, Contest University Italy 2017

Centro Fiera Montichiari del Garda
web site: http://www.contestuniversityitaly.com/
Saturday 11 March 2017
Ore 9:50
Event presentation. By Romeo IK2EAD and Stefano IK2QEI
Ore 10.00
Procedure Contest Check Log
Nuove Regole Contest ARI
Relatore: Filippo, IZ1LBG
Ore 10.30
Yagi – Stack enhancing
Relatore: Justin, G0KSC
Ore 11.15
SO2R amplifier and NEWS by SPE
Relatore: Gianfranco, I0ZY
Ore 11.45
Innovazione nel Contesting
2BSIQ – Due bande sincronizzato interlacciato QSO
Relatore: Jose, CT1BOH
Ore 12.45
Contesting in 160M con 100M di Verticale RAI
Relatore: Giuseppe, IT9BLB
ORE 13,15
Contest Snack
Ore 14.00
ED8X CQ WW CW Field Day
Relatore: Mario, S56A
Ore 14.45
Simple Antennas That Work Good Using Spiderbeam`s Lightweight Telescoping Fiberglass Poles ”
Relatore: DJ0IP, Rick
Ore 15.15
40m Contesting with a “simple vertical”
Relatore: I2IFT, Giovanni
Ore 15.45
Station Automation
Relatore: E7DX, Braco
Ore 16.30
WRTC 2018 : Un contest Magico
Relatore: Carlo, IK1HJS
