DL0ESA, Operations Centre ESOC will become 50 years old

Javier Roldan EA1HEO informs DxCoffee Readers:

“On 8th September 2017, the European Space Agency – Operations Centre (ESOC) in Darmstadt will become 50 years old !

http://www.esa.int/About_Us/ESOC/ESOC_history/ESOC_celebrates_50_years_in_Darmstadt

http://www.esa.int/About_Us/ESOC/Long_Night_of_the_Stars_to_celebrate_ESOC_s_50th_birthday



On the occasion, DL0ESA (https://www.qrz.com/db/DL0ESA/) call sign will be on the air from the ESOC radioclub premises (located inside ESOC!) from the 8th to the 10th September.

Also, some club members will be operating from the QTHs with their owncalls to spread the word.

This will be accounted for the ESA Radio Award. (https://sites.google.com/site/esahamradio/)

In addition, EG1ESA special call sign will be operated by Age-Riise Raymond (LA5PMA) and Javier Roldan (EA1HEO) from the Cebreros Ground Station in Spain (http://www.esa.int/Our_Activities/Operations/Estrack/Cebreros_-_DSA_2 ) from the 18th September to the 5th October.”