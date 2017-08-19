DU1/KE0BRZ Palawan Island OC-128

Dale KE0BRZ announcement:
“I will be operating as DU1/KE0BRZ from Aug 18-22, 2017 on IOTAOC-218, Palawan. Operations will be holiday style on 20M/SSB as a QRP station.”
QSL via home call direct, LOTW, eQSL
