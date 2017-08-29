DXpeditions & Contest schedule for September 2017

The schedule that you will see, by clicking on the link, is interactive. That is, by clicking on the single callsigns, you will be redirected to the websites providing the announcements and informations regarding that Dxpedition.

By downloading the .ics file, you can add the Dxpedition agenda to the Google calendar on your Android device.
TNX to HamRadioWeb & IZ5CML

Journalist and Chief Editor of DxCoffee.com

One Response to "DXpeditions & Contest schedule for September 2017"

  1. Leo Ferreira says:
    August 30, 2017 at 15:47

    Hello dear friends.
    I’m happy to inform I’ll be back to Fernando de Noronha – PY0F, between 22 thru 27 September.

    Sure I’ll try all bands and modes (mostly CW, but some SSB, RTTY and JT or FT8 Modes), and some attempt on 160 Meters Band.

    I don’t know yet the call I’ll use, but maybe PY0F/PP1CZ as usual.
    QSLs only via direct OQRS or mail.

    Best 73 from PP1CZ – Leo.

