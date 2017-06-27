E29AU & E2T Chang Island AS-125

Tony  E21IZC informs DxCoffee readers:
“We would like to your help for our news on DX-Pedition and IOTA Contest as below :-
Dx-Pedition :-
Callsign : E29AU
Location : Chang Island / AS-125
Mode : CW Only.
Freq : 7 , 14 , 21 , 28 MHz.

Date : July 28, 2017 0000 UTC – July 31, 2017 2300 UTC.

IOTA Contest :-

Callsign : E2T

Location : Chang Island / AS-125
Mode : CW Only.
Freq : 7 , 14 , 21 , 28 MHz.

Date : July 29, 2017 120 UTC  – July 30, 2017 1200 UTC.

Regard,
Tony / E21IZC
Club call : E29AU
Contest Call : E2T
 
