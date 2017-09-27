E31A Book, Eritrea DXpedition 2017

E31A – ERITREA DXpedition 2017

26th Anniversary of Eritrean Independence Day

by Franz DJ9ZB

http://www.blurb.com/bookstore/invited/7061588/3c4545b2014531f0ebbd1bd447d902949de5c07b

One Response to "E31A Book, Eritrea DXpedition 2017"

  1. Richard Moseson says:
    September 27, 2017 at 17:10

    The November issue of CQ magazine will also feature an article on the E31A DXpedition, by team member E21EIC.

