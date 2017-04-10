E44WE Palestine

Janusz SP9FIH Announcement:

“I got the license E44WE valid for one year. Probably few operations will take place during coming year. Please watch for me on radio amateur bands.”

web site: http://www.e4.dxpeditions.org/

 

IZ8IYX

IZ8IYX

Journalist and Chief Editor of DxCoffee.com - I wrote DX articles for: The DX Magazine (USA), CQ Ham Radio (Japan), DX Magazine 59 (Japan), Radio Amateur CQ (Spain), Radio Rivista (Italy), MDXC Book Italy, CQ Elettronica (Italy).

