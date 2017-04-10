E44WE Palestine

Janusz SP9FIH Announcement:
“I got the license E44WE valid for one year. Probably few operations will take place during coming year. Please watch for me on radio amateur bands.”
web site: http://www.e4.dxpeditions.org/
Janusz SP9FIH Announcement:
“I got the license E44WE valid for one year. Probably few operations will take place during coming year. Please watch for me on radio amateur bands.”
web site: http://www.e4.dxpeditions.org/
By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.