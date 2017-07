Grant VK5GR informs DxCoffee Readers:

“Hello! I thought you might like to inform your readers of my holiday style DXPedition planned for Niue in the SOuth Pacific in September. I will be travelling with family to Niue and setting up a one man station on the island as E6AG. I hope to be on air between September 14-25th on all bands between 40m and 6m at various times during my stay. Full details are available from my website – e6ag.net or via my Facebook page”