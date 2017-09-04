EA8/IZ1UKX Lanzarote Island AF-004

Emanuele IZ1UKX informs DxCoffee Readers:

“I will be active from Lanzarote Island, Canarie Islands IOTA AF-004, 5 to 17 September 2017 as EA8/IZ1UKX, holiday-style. 

QSL via LoTW, eQSL and Clublog.
QSL Card via OQRS.”

 

Journalist and Chief Editor of DxCoffee.com - I wrote DX articles for: The DX Magazine (USA), CQ Ham Radio (Japan), DX Magazine 59 (Japan), Radio Amateur CQ (Spain), Radio Rivista (Italy), MDXC Book Italy, CQ Elettronica (Italy).

