EA8/IZ1UKX Lanzarote Island AF-004

Emanuele IZ1UKX informs DxCoffee Readers:
“I will be active from Lanzarote Island, Canarie Islands IOTA AF-004, 5 to 17 September 2017 as EA8/IZ1UKX, holiday-style.
QSL via LoTW, eQSL and Clublog.
QSL Card via OQRS.”
