FO/F6CTF French Polynesia

Maurice F5NQL informs DxCoffee readers:
” Jean-Pierre/F6CTF to be active as FO/F6CTF from Taravao (Tahiti) and /MM on 7, 14 ,18, 21 Mhz , June to September.
QSL via Homecall or e-QSL.
Forwarded with 73″
Maurice, F5NQL
