FO/IZ2ZTQ French Polynesia, IOTA tour

Maz IZ2ZTQ announcement:

“I will operate from French Polynesia from 1th May 2017 up to 31st July 2017.

I will work with power coming from Solar Panels and Wind Generator, so please short QSO.

My QTH will be:

– Marquesas Island – Fatu Hiva – Loc: CH09pm – IOTA: OC-027

– Tuamotu Archipelago – Rangiroa – Loc: BH64hs – IOTA: OC-066

– Leeward Society Islands – Bora Bora – Loc: BH43dl – IOTA: OC-067

– Windward Society Islands – Tahiti – Loc: BH52ek – IOTA: OC-046

Bands: 15-17-20-30-40 mt

Mode: SSB-PSK-RTTY-JT65

QSL info qrz.com”