FO/IZ2ZTQ French Polynesia, IOTA tour

Posted about 5 hours ago | 0 comment

Maz IZ2ZTQ announcement:

“I will operate from French Polynesia from 1th May 2017 up to 31st July 2017.
I will work with power coming from Solar Panels and Wind Generator, so please short QSO.

My QTH will be:
– Marquesas Island – Fatu Hiva – Loc: CH09pm – IOTA: OC-027
– Tuamotu Archipelago – Rangiroa – Loc: BH64hs – IOTA: OC-066
– Leeward Society Islands – Bora Bora – Loc: BH43dl  – IOTA: OC-067
– Windward Society Islands – Tahiti – Loc: BH52ek  – IOTA: OC-046

Bands: 15-17-20-30-40 mt
Mode: SSB-PSK-RTTY-JT65

QSL info qrz.com”

