GT4BRS Isle of Man EU-116

Glyn GW0ANA informs DxCoffee readers:

“Dear editor,

Barry Amateur Radio Society, www.bars.btik.com

Will be going on a “Holiday Style Club Dxpedition” to the Isle of Man (GD)

From 15th April until 22nd April 2017.

The call sign will be GT4BRS QSL via Manager DJ6OI

The B.A.R.S. team is as follows.

Glyn Jones GW0ANA, Phil King MW0DHF, DJ8NK Jan Harders,

Franz Bernd DL9GFB, Dr Markus Dornach DL9RCF,

Thomas Steinmann MW0REN (DJ6OI),Alois Windpassinger DL8RBL,

WE aim to be QRV on CW, SSB, RTTY, JT65

Also planned is Top Band and Special efforts on 5Mhz 60metrs to West Coast of USA (CW & JT65 & SSB)

to give all time new one on 60 metres.”

Best 73 Glyn GW0ANA, Chairman B.A.R.S.