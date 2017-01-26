H2017PFO Paphos Radio Club [SES]

Alan 5B4AHJ informs DxCoffee readers:

“H2017PFO is a special call issued to the Paphos Radio Club to celebrate Paphos sharing the honour of being the European Capital of Culture for 2017 with Aarhus, Denmark.

QSL information

Cards will be sent out in JUNE and DECEMBER 2017 then each month after that.

If you wish to request a paper QSL, here are the options, in order of preference:

OQRS:via Club Log log search box below – bureau or direct QSLing options are available.

•Direct:via snail-mail – via 5B4AIE ($2 & SAE please, no postage, no card)

•Via bureau:PLEASE try the OQRS bureau request in preference to sending your QSL via the bureau. Send your card via the bureau only as a last resort.