H2017PFO Paphos Radio Club [SES]

Posted about 24 hours ago | 0 comment

Alan 5B4AHJ informs DxCoffee readers:

“H2017PFO is a special call issued to the Paphos Radio Club to celebrate Paphos sharing the honour of being the European Capital of Culture for 2017 with Aarhus, Denmark.

QSL information

Cards will be sent out in JUNE and DECEMBER 2017 then each month after that.

If you wish to request a paper QSL, here are the options, in order of preference:
OQRS:via Club Log log search box below – bureau or direct QSLing options are available.
•Direct:via snail-mail – via 5B4AIE ($2 & SAE please, no postage, no card)
•Via bureau:PLEASE try the OQRS bureau request in preference to sending your QSL via the bureau. Send your card via the bureau only as a last resort.

 

73

Alan 5B4AHJ
Twitter @5B4AHJ
Tags: , ,
IZ8IYX

IZ8IYX

Journalist and Chief Editor of DxCoffee.com - I wrote DX articles for: The DX Magazine (USA), CQ Ham Radio (Japan), DX Magazine 59 (Japan), Radio Amateur CQ (Spain), Radio Rivista (Italy), MDXC Book Italy, CQ Elettronica (Italy).

What Next?

Recent Articles

Leave a Reply

Submit Comment
CAPTCHA
*

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close