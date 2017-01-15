H74B & H74WL Big Corn Island [QSL & Update]

15 January 2017

Josep EA3BT and Núria EA3WL informs DxCoffee readers:

“We’re please to show you our QSL card preview which has already been sent to the printer and hope to start confirming all direct QSL cards very soon.

We consider that the operation was an exit, with 7.777 QSO during 5 full days of operation, although the bad propagation conditions that we had.

We are glad to having been able to give a new IOTA to many people.

Just working in another future projecte. Hope to hear you soon from another place.

73

Josep, EA3BT

Núria, EA3WL”