H74B & H74WL Big Corn Island [QSL & Update]

15 January 2017
Josep EA3BT and Núria EA3WL informs DxCoffee readers:
“We’re please to show you our QSL card preview which has already been sent to the printer and hope to start confirming all direct QSL cards very soon.
We consider that the operation was an exit, with 7.777 QSO during 5 full days of operation, although the bad propagation conditions that we had.
We are glad to having been able to give a new IOTA to many people.
Just working in another future projecte. Hope to hear you soon from another place.
73
Josep, EA3BT
Núria, EA3WL”
******************************
16 December 2016
Núria EA3WL informs DxCoffee readers:
“We just want to remember that our Dxpedition is approaching to its departure date.
As new information, we want to inform that thanks to Martin, A65DC, the QSO Director system will be used, so that all the ham radio community will be able to follow on line and on time all the QSOs that we make. (Tha
The links to the QSO Director System for both callsigns are:
http://www.qsodirector.com/
event/h74b/
http://www.qsodirector.com/
event/h74w/
General information of the Dxpedition
Callsigns: H74B (Op. Josep EA3BT) & H74WL (Op. Nuria EA3WL – YL)
Dates: From 31st December 2016 to 6th January 2017
QTH: Big Corn Island (Isla del Gran Maíz) * IOTA NA-013 * Last operation from this reference in 2003 (more than 13 years ago !!!!).
Equipments: Icom IC-7300 (supported by HAMBUY)
Power: Linear Amplifier Ameritron AL-600 (600 w)
Antennas: EAxbeam (6-20 m) & wire dipole (40 m) (supported by EAxbeam)
Bands: 6-40
Modes: SSB (Main), CW (some), RTTY
Website: at QRZ.com
QSL via: EA3BT (both callsigns). We’ll use Clublog OQRS (preferred)
Any other details? We’ll be on the air as many as possible. Hope propagation helps us. Logs will be online.
Hope you can include this information in your next bulletin.”
73 & 88
Núria, EA3WL
Josep, EA3BT
************************************
13 November 2016
Núria EA3WL informs DxCoffee readers:
“After the great success of our last operation from Sao Tome as S9BT & S9WL, we will active from Big Corn Island (Isla del Gran Maíz), IOTA NA-013, last operation from this reference in 2003, 31 December 2016 to 6 January 2017 as H74B (Op. Josep EA3BT) & H74WL (Op. Nuria EA3WL – YL)
73 & 88″
Núria, EA3WL
Josep, EA3BT