H91IT Isla Taboga NA-072

Ricardo Schwarz HP1RIS informs DxCoffee Readers:

“Dear Sirs, hoping you are very well,
We will be activating Isla Taboga H91IT IOTA NA072, from 6th to 9th day of January 2018,  operated by HP1MAC, HP1RIS, HP1YLS and HP1DRK, in the bands of 10 to 40 meters, with FT991 , FT891 and FT817,  vertical antennas, dipoles and end fed, the QSL via HP1RCP Radio Club de Panama.
More information and photo on qrz.com H91IT
Thanking you for posting this activation on your important DX Coffee website,
Best regards, 73″

IZ8IYX

IZ8IYX

Journalist and Chief Editor of DxCoffee.com –
I wrote DX articles for: The DX Magazine (USA), CQ Ham Radio (Japan), DX Magazine 59 (Japan), Radio Amateur CQ (Spain), Radio Rivista (Italy), MDXC Book Italy, CQ Elettronica (Italy).

