HD8M Isabela Island SA-004

The team informs DxCoffee readers:

The 7163 Group is pleased to announce the Protect the Galapagos Islands Wildlife DXpediton to Isabela Island (SA-004).

We will be on Isabela Island from September 14-21st  and plan to operate 160-6 meters on SSB, CW and Digital Modes (Primarily FT8). Operators include WB2REM, KG0YL, HC5DX, N1MWJ and WY1G.

QSL is via OQRS, direct to WB2REM(with SASE) and via the bureau through KG0YL.

Upload will be made to LOTW and EQSL after the Dxpedition.

For more information go to http://www.hd8m.com or look in QRZ.com.

 

