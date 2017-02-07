HI7/IU4FMR Dominican Republic NA-096

Gianluca IU4FMR Announcement:

“I will operate from Punta Cana – Bavaro  (Dominican Republic NA-096) till febbrary the 29th on the band of 20 mt an 40mt, working condition are simple loop mono band and yeasu ft 857 with 100w.

QSL via home call, preferible by bureau, e-mail or direct”

 

IZ8IYX

IZ8IYX

Journalist and Chief Editor of DxCoffee.com - I wrote DX articles for: The DX Magazine (USA), CQ Ham Radio (Japan), DX Magazine 59 (Japan), Radio Amateur CQ (Spain), Radio Rivista (Italy), MDXC Book Italy, CQ Elettronica (Italy).

