IB0C Ventotene & Santo Stefano Islands EU-045

Aurelio IZ8EGM informs DxCoffee Readers:
“IB0C Ventotene and Santo Stefano Islands, IOTA EU-045
from 22/09/2017 to 24/09/2017
CW/SSB/DIGITAL 80m to 2m
Team, IZ8EGM Aurelio and IK0JAY Pasquale
IIA AWARD references R011 and R010
73″
