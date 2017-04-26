IbeRadio 2017

“Dear Friends,

we started to work for the organization and development of the III edition of the IberRadio fair, which as last year, will be held at the Lienzo Norte Congress and Exhibition Center in the city of Avila. The dates will be the usual, ie third weekend of September, 16 and 17 September.

In the next few days we will inform you of the efforts that we are already beginning to make with the various official estates of Avila.

Soon we will update the web with the new data of the III fair of IberRadio.

73,s EC4JD”