IDXC 2017, the 68th International DX Convention in Visalia

An Announcement for Amateur Radio & DX Enthusiasts:

The Northern California DX Club is honored and pleased to present the 68th International DX Convention in Visalia, CA., April 21 – 23, 2017. IDXC 2017 will be presented at the beautiful Visalia Convention Center in downtown Visalia, CA. IDXC is the premier DX Convention in the United States, and is attended by hundreds of serious DXers and Contesters looking to meet their DX friends and make new ones, improve their skills, upgrade their stations and spend some quality hands-on time with the vendors’ latest equipment offerings. And if you’re interested in getting involved in DXing, this is the event to get you started!

Convention Highlights:

We’ve added a day! Friday is now a full day for IDXC 2017.

15-20 DX & Technical Seminars now on both Friday & Saturday

Excellent Keynote Speakers

35-40 Exhibitors in large Exhibit Hall offering all the latest gear Friday and Saturday

ARRL QSL Card Checking

Great Raffle Prizes!!

Open DX Forum; Contest Forum; YL Forum; Saturday Visalia Tour

Optional full day of training on Friday, April 21, 2017: Contest Academy – Basic & Advanced Contesting Techniques

Eyeball QSOs with your DXing friends, and make new ones!

Optional Friday Evening Banquet Dinners: The Top Band Banquet, the IOTA Banquet, and the Contesting Banquet

IDXC Registration is now open!

For more information and to register, visit our website at: dxconvention.org

IDXC 2017 will be the biggest and the best DX Convention yet, and we hope you’ll be able to join us to enjoy it all!

73,

John Miller, K6MM

Rich Seifert, KE1B

Kevin Rowett, K6TD

IDXC 2017 Co-Chairmen