IJ7/IK7WDS, IJ7/IZ7AUH, IJ7/IZ7QSS, IJ7/IZ7LDC & IJ7/IU7EHF EU-073 Cheradi Group

IK7WDS, IZ7AUH, IZ7QSS, IZ7LDC and IU7EHF will be active from Cheradi Group Islands, IOTA EU-073, as IJ7/IK7WDS, IJ7/IZ7AUH, IJ7/IZ7QSS, IJ7/IZ7LDC and IJ7/IU7EHF .
Date: 1, 2 and 3 September 2017.
QSL Via home call.
