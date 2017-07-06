IL7P Pedagna Grande EU-091 [Update]

6 July 2017

Frank IZ7AUH informs DxCoffee readers:

“The ARMI club of Taranto will be active from Pedagna Grande, IOTA EU-091 – IIA P-003,  28-29-30 July 2017. 

The Team: Aurelio BELLO, IZ8EGM – Simone BIZZARRI, IZ0BTV – Francesco GIACOIA, IZ7AUH – Fabrizio FORNARO, IZ7LDC – Antonio Scrimieri, IK7WDS – Vincenzo STEFANAZZI, IW7DMH – Giovanni DE FILIPPO, IZ7QSS

Working on HF and 6mt, all modes, also in RSGB IOTA Contest..

QSL via IZ8EGM via OQRS ClubLog, Bureau e Direct.

3 June 2017

Aurelio IZ8EGM informs DxCoffee readers:

“The ARMI club of Taranto will be active from Pedagna Grande, IOTA EU-091 – IIA P-003,  28-29-30 July 2017. 

The team: Simone BIZZARRI, IZ0BTV – Francesco GIACOIA, IZ7AUH – Fabrizio FORNARO, IZ7LDC – Antonio Scrimieri, IK7WDS – Vincenzo STEFANAZZI, IW7DMH – Aurelio BELLO, IZ8EGM – Giovanni DE FILIPPO, IZ7QSS

Working on HF all bands and 6mt also in RSGB IOTA Contest.

QSL via IZ8EGM via OQRS ClubLog, Bureau and Direct.”

 

 

 

