IL7P Pedagna Grande EU-091 [Update]

6 July 2017
Frank IZ7AUH informs DxCoffee readers:
“The ARMI club of Taranto will be active from Pedagna Grande, IOTA EU-091 – IIA P-003, 28-29-30 July 2017.
The Team: Aurelio BELLO, IZ8EGM – Simone BIZZARRI, IZ0BTV – Francesco GIACOIA, IZ7AUH – Fabrizio FORNARO, IZ7LDC – Antonio Scrimieri, IK7WDS – Vincenzo STEFANAZZI, IW7DMH – Giovanni DE FILIPPO, IZ7QSS
Working on HF and 6mt, all modes, also in RSGB IOTA Contest..
QSL via IZ8EGM via OQRS ClubLog, Bureau e Direct.
**************************
3 June 2017
Aurelio IZ8EGM informs DxCoffee readers:
“The ARMI club of Taranto will be active from Pedagna Grande, IOTA EU-091 – IIA P-003, 28-29-30 July 2017.
The team: Simone BIZZARRI, IZ0BTV – Francesco GIACOIA, IZ7AUH – Fabrizio FORNARO, IZ7LDC – Antonio Scrimieri, IK7WDS – Vincenzo STEFANAZZI, IW7DMH – Aurelio BELLO, IZ8EGM – Giovanni DE FILIPPO, IZ7QSS
Working on HF all bands and 6mt also in RSGB IOTA Contest.
QSL via IZ8EGM via OQRS ClubLog, Bureau and Direct.”