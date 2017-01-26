Is 1A going to be deleted?

According to this press release (http://press.vatican.va/conten t/salastampa/it/bollettino/pub blico/2017/01/25/0057/00139. html#ing ), it seems the Sovereign Military Order of Malta is not Sovereing anymore.

Pope Francis seems to rule the order through a Papal Delegate.

According to the constitution of the Order this would not be possible, but the situation is still rolling and unstable and it could be possible that the Order of Malta will be annexed to the Vatican City State.

Here is an interesting article about the entire story: http://www.catholichera ld.co.uk/commentandblogs/2017/ 01/25/the-vatican-has- destroyed-the-order-of-maltas- sovereignty-what-if-italy- does-the-same-to-the-vatican/