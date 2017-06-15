IT9BDM/p Ognina Island EU-025

Carmelo IT9BDM informs DxCoffee readers:

“I will be active from Ognina, IOTA EU-025 and IIA S027, 27 June IT9BDM/p alle ore 19:30.

Working on 20 and 10 mt.
Qsl card via Direct or Clublog.” 

 

