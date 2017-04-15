IW7EEQ/mm Asia Tour

Luca IW7EEQ informs DxCoffee readers:

“My name is Luca Clary and my international callsign il is IW7EEQ. I am Officer for Costa Crociere Cruise and as you can immage this job brings me far away from home and family out of Europe.

This time I decided to bring a radio with me in order to make some portable activity and also to meet friends around the world.

My next embarcation will bring me to the Far East and I will have the chance to visit countries like Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, Hong Kong, Taiwan, China and the far city of Vladivostok in the Asiatic Russia.

My house will be Costa Victoria, cruise ship with italian flag built in 1996 and 252 meters long, 75166 GT (Gross Tonnage ) and almost 2400 pax.

I decided to bring with me a D- Star radio, system developped in Japan in 1990. After a quick search I got in touch with JARL

( Japanese Amateur Radio League ) and I wrote to the friend Ken Yamamoto JA1CJP who sent me a list and map of repeaters availables

Thanks my friend Giorgio Mossino who decided to sponsor my activity as owner of D.A.E. Telecomunicazioni borrowing me an Icom ID-51.

I will take lot of pictures of these beautiful places and will meet lots of friends.”

Stay tuned….

73

Luca IW7EEQ

iw7eeq@gmail.com