Giovanni IZ2DPX will be active from November 16th to 20th from the island of Lanzarote, Canary isl. as EA8/IZ2DPX, SSB only on the HF bands.

After that, Giovanni will be QRV from the Croatian island of Muster, not valid for IOTA, from November 22nd to 26th as 9A/IZ2DPX, again SSB only on the HF bands.

For both operations, the QSL manager is Antonello IK2DUW.

The mail address for direct QSL is:

Antonello Passarella,

via M.Gioia 6

20812 Limbiate, MB

Italy