J5B & J5W Rubane Island AF-020

Núria EA3WL and Josep EA3BT informs DxCoffee readers:

“After the great success of our last operation from Corn Island (NA-013) in Nicaragua as H74B & H74W, we are please to finally announce our next operation:

Callsigns: J5B (Op. Josep EA3BT) & J5W (Op. Nuria EA3WL – YL)

Dates: From 7TH to 15th April 2017

QTH: Rubane Island (Bijagos Archipielago) *  IOTA AF-020 * Last operation from this reference in 2010 (more than 7 years ago !!!!).

2 full stations:

  • Equipments: Icom IC-7300 / Icom IC-7000
  • Linear Amplifier: Ameritron AL-600 (600 w) /
  • Antennas: 2 EAxbeam (6-20 m) & wire dipole (30 & 40 & 80m)

Bands: 6-40 and will also try 80 m.

Modes: SSB (Main), CW (some), RTTY
Website: at QRZ.com. Also available the QSO Director tool for checking the online logs direct in real time (www.qsodirector.com)
QSL via: EA3BT (both callsigns). We’ll use Clublog OQRS (preferred)
Any other details? We’ll be on the air as many as possible. Hope propagation helps us. Logs will be online through QSO Director tool and also Clublog

Hope you can include this information in your next bulletin.”

73 & 88

Núria, EA3WL & Josep, EA3BT

 

 

Related Articles

