J5T Guinea-Bissau

Art IK7JWY informs DxCoffee readers: 
 
“The Italian DXpedition Team announces the next Dxpedition in mid-November 2017 to Bubaque Island (J5 Guinea-Bissau), IOTA reference AF020, with the callsign J5T. The team will be composed by I1HJT, I2YSB, IK2CIO IK2CKR, IK2DIA, IK2HKT, IK2RZP and JA3USA. They expect to use 4 stations on all HF bands (no 50 MHz), using CW and SSB. RTTY one band only, to be chosen. You can participate in the J5T survey on the official website http://www.i2ysb.com/idt/ .  
Subject to the availability of internet connection, the REAL TIME Log will be available at: http://win.i2ysb.com/logonline/ .
Official forum: http://www.hamradioweb.net”.”

73 de IK7JWY (HF pilot station)

 

