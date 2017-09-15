J68GD Saint Lucia [Update]
Posted about 15 hours ago |
Gary J68GD informs DxCoffee reardes:
“Good day DxCoffee, I hope all is fine. I am starting to assemble a 5 band hex beam in preparation for Oct/Nov CQWW contests. I will be in both SSB & CW this year. I should have it finished and up for testing by the end of this month.
QSL Direct to K9AW and LOTW.
Best of Health, Luck & DX ALways !!
73 de Gary – J68GD
IZ8IYX
Journalist and Chief Editor of DxCoffee.com -
I wrote DX articles for: The DX Magazine (USA), CQ Ham Radio (Japan), DX Magazine 59 (Japan), Radio Amateur CQ (Spain), Radio Rivista (Italy), MDXC Book Italy, CQ Elettronica (Italy).