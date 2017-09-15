J68GD Saint Lucia [Update]

Gary J68GD informs DxCoffee reardes:
 
“Good day DxCoffee, I hope all is fine. I am starting to assemble a 5 band hex beam in preparation for Oct/Nov CQWW contests. I will be in both SSB & CW this year. I should have it finished and up for testing by the end of this month.
QSL Direct to K9AW and LOTW. 
Best of Health, Luck & DX ALways !!
 
73 de Gary – J68GD
