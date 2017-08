Bill, K9HZ (with guest operators K0UM and K8SD) will again be active as J68HZ from St Lucia between September 1 2017 to September 16, 2017. Bands of operating are 160-2M and modes: CW, RTTY, Phone. Will try to fill some band-mode slots for WAS and DXCC. Particularly looking for AK and MT in the USA to complete 8BWAS. Radio is a K3, Antenna a 3 element portable beam and dipoles.

QSL via LoTW.