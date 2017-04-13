J6/WF2S & J6/K1ZZI Gros Islet NA-108

Stephen WF2S and Ralph K1ZZI will be active from Gros Islet – Saint Lucia, IOTA NA-108, 18 to 27 April 2017 respectively as J6/WF2S and J6/K1ZZI.
Operate on HF Bands.
QSL via home calls.
