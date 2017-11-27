J70VR & …. by Heli DD0VR and Bigi DE3BWR

Posted about 2 days ago | 0 comment

Heli DD0VR informs DxCoffee Readers:

“Hi to all! Here my license in Dominica . It was not possible to become license in St.Lucia (Application sended January 2017!!!), also I heard nothing from Barbados, but I read, I must go personally to the agency to become the license without problems, they never replay via e mail or phone/fax. We´ll start 16´th of December to Barbados, flight after some days to Martinique, after a week we take the ferry boat to Dominica for some days, than we travel to Guadeloupe with the ferry and flight back around the 20´th of January in 2018. The equipment for the DX-travel  SSB KX3 + HL1.1KFX 40/20/15/10 m IOTA QRG´s, CW only qrp with KX2 + Begali Adventure  QRP-QRG´s. Antennas are Hyendfed.nl 40m/20m QRO 4 kW, multiband 800 W Hyendfed.nl, mostly my selfbuild quad 20/15/10 m if it´s enough space for it. I´ll announce before I start in the “dx-summit.fi “the activity . The pictures comes in the best quality from my wife Bigi DE3BWR  to You. The pictures I send before comes fom my mobilphone and are not so high quality. I hope to become in Barbados the call 8P0VR, but we will see. From Martinique we will make a daytrip or two to meet J69BB personally, and have a look without license around, because I have contact to some hams stateside have heavy problems with customs there and become the equipmant back after they pay 375$ fine to custom. I´ll risk this not. For all QRPérs  I listen often between the Guns and have for that a T2FD 10m/0,5m distance and hear the grass grow in the air. I´ll call between the guns in this sequence “there are a ladiestation, schoolstation, mobilstation, any  QRP, a C14″? and listening for a wile to give all a chance, also our club members here in Rosenheim. I´ll end a correct QSO with Ciao, Ciao. So I hope all will be well and wish You all the best , good healthy a merry christmas and a happy new Year.”

Best 73/72/55/88 de Heli DD0VR and Bigi DE3BWR 

 

Tags: , ,
IZ8IYX

IZ8IYX

Journalist and Chief Editor of DxCoffee.com –
I wrote DX articles for: The DX Magazine (USA), CQ Ham Radio (Japan), DX Magazine 59 (Japan), Radio Amateur CQ (Spain), Radio Rivista (Italy), MDXC Book Italy, CQ Elettronica (Italy).

What Next?

Related Articles

Leave a Reply

Submit Comment

CAPTCHA

*

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close