J88PI Palm Island NA-025

Brian GW4DVB informs DxCoffee Readers:

“Hi,

I will be operating a small “Vacation Dxpedition” again in April 2017

QTH: Palm Island (aka Prune Island) – St. Vincent and the Grenadines

QRA Locator: FK92HO

IOTA: NA-025

ITU Zone: 11

Dates: 14th thru 23rd April 2017

Rig: Yaesu FT-991A

Power: 100w

Antennas: 10M vertical antenna

Bands: 40, 20, 17, 15 & 10 Meters

Modes: SSB

QSL via: Direct Only (PO Box 20:20, Llanharan, Pontyclun, Wales – UK CF72 9ZA)
Web Site: http://www.g4dvb.co.uk/

Palm Island is an exclusive, private-island resort. This idyllic tropical hideaway is situated near the southern tip of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, an idyllic archipelago of 32 tropical islands and cays known for its stunning natural beauty, clear, warm waters & turtles.

Regards.”

Brian – GW4DVB – J88PI – V25GB

IZ8IYX

IZ8IYX

Journalist and Chief Editor of DxCoffee.com - I wrote DX articles for: The DX Magazine (USA), CQ Ham Radio (Japan), DX Magazine 59 (Japan), Radio Amateur CQ (Spain), Radio Rivista (Italy), MDXC Book Italy, CQ Elettronica (Italy).

