J88PI Palm Island NA-025

Brian GW4DVB informs DxCoffee Readers:
“Hi,
I will be operating a small “Vacation Dxpedition” again in April 2017
QTH: Palm Island (aka Prune Island) – St. Vincent and the Grenadines
QRA Locator: FK92HO
IOTA: NA-025
ITU Zone: 11
Dates: 14th thru 23rd April 2017
Rig: Yaesu FT-991A
Power: 100w
Antennas: 10M vertical antenna
Bands: 40, 20, 17, 15 & 10 Meters
Modes: SSB
QSL via: Direct Only (PO Box 20:20, Llanharan, Pontyclun, Wales – UK CF72 9ZA)
Web Site: http://www.g4dvb.co.uk/
Palm Island is an exclusive, private-island resort. This idyllic tropical hideaway is situated near the southern tip of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, an idyllic archipelago of 32 tropical islands and cays known for its stunning natural beauty, clear, warm waters & turtles.
Regards.”
Brian – GW4DVB – J88PI – V25GB