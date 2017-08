Take JA1UII informs DxCoffee Readers:

“I will operate JD1BON from Ogasawara from September 21 to 30 th. Operation is 80 m – 6 m CW, SSB, RTTY. I will join the WW-RTTY contest. QSL card is Buro or direct. Your card is unnecessary, I will send it all to Buro from here. If you wish to direct, please send SASE to the address of QRZ.COM.

UP to LoTW in early October.”

Best regards 73! Take.