Makoto JD1BLY informs DxCoffee readers:

“I JD1BLY(JI5RPT) will be active from Chichijima Island (IOTA AS-031) Ogasawara on 160m to 10m CW/SSB/DIGI from Mar 7 to Apr 10, 2017.

QSL via my home callsign JI5RPT.

My logsearch will be on my web site;

http://www.ji5rpt.com/jd1/

I also use Twitter to inform my real time activities

htwitter.com/jd1bly tp://t“