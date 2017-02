Don W4ZYT will be active from Guantanamo Bay 17 to 24 February 2017 as KG4ZK.

Keith KE4KDY will be active again from Guantanamo Bay 10 to 16 February 2017 as KG4DY.

Jim KG9LB will be active from Guantanamo Bay 10 to 24 February 2017 as KG4AW.

Bill W4WV will be active from Guantanamo Bay 10 to 24 February 2017 as KG4WV.

QSL info via QRZ.com