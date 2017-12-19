KH1/KH7Z Baker Island

The Team informs DxCoffee readers:

For Immediate Release:

The Dateline DX Association is pleased to announce the callsign for its DXpedition to Baker Island in June 2018.

The Association already has the callsign KH7Z so we will identify our location and call as KH1/KH7Z.

Visiting a remote DX location like Baker Island is an expensive undertaking. Our budget is over $400,000 and 50% of this cost is being underwritten by the team members. That still leaves a large amount of fundraising. Do you need KH1 for an ATNO? This is the first DXpedition to Baker and Howland Islands since 2002. The FWS ruling that allowed this trip prevents another DXpedition for 10 years. Please help make this happen by donating at our website Baker2018.net. A 50% deposit on our vessel is due December 31, 2017 so we have an immediate need for our 2017 fundraising. Please remember that NCDXF members may direct donations above $250 through the Northern California DX Foundation to qualify for a tax deduction. The specific details as well as general donation instructions are on our website at http://www.baker2018.net/pages/donate.html

Thanks for helping make this happen.

The Dateline DX Association

Don Greenbaum, N1DG, Tom Harrell, N4XP, and Kevin Rowett, K6TD co leaders