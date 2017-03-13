KH6/DL3LUM Hawaiian Islands OC-019
Jörg DL3LUM informs DxCoffee Readers:
“Dear friends,
I will be sporadically active from KH6 end of April / beg of May. Equipped with only 15 W (KX3) and a simple 20 mtr vertical. At least a SOTA should be activated, probably on the last weekend of April.”
vy 73 Jörg
IZ8IYX
Journalist and Chief Editor of DxCoffee.com -
I wrote DX articles for: The DX Magazine (USA), CQ Ham Radio (Japan), DX Magazine 59 (Japan), Radio Amateur CQ (Spain), Radio Rivista (Italy), MDXC Book Italy, CQ Elettronica (Italy).