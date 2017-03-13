KH6/DL3LUM Hawaiian Islands OC-019

Jörg DL3LUM informs DxCoffee Readers:

“Dear friends,

I will be sporadically active from KH6 end of April / beg of May. Equipped with only 15 W (KX3) and a simple 20 mtr vertical. At least a SOTA should be activated, probably on the last weekend of April.”

vy 73 Jörg 

 

