LA/SP7IDX Vannoya Island EU-046

Waldi SP7IDX informs DxCoffee Readers:
“I will be active from Vannoya Island, IOTA EU-046, 1 to 10 June 2017 as LA/SP7IDX. Operating on 40-10 mt in SSB and RTTY, type Holiday work.”
QSL via bureau
