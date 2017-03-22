LA/SP7IDX Vannoya Island EU-046

Waldi SP7IDX informs DxCoffee Readers:

“I will be active from Vannoya Island, IOTA EU-046, 1 to 10 June 2017 as LA/SP7IDX. Operating on 40-10 mt in SSB and RTTY, type Holiday work.”

QSL via bureau

