Eddy ON6EF informs DxCoffee readers:

“Hi there, ON6EF and ON4AFW will be activating Guernsey island (EU-114) from 23 till 27th of may 2017 on HF bands from 6 till 80 meters including warc bands in SSB only .

Calls will be MU/ON6EF and MU/ON4AFW and we will also be portable from Sark and Herm island with the same IOTA numbers .

QSL via bureau or direct .”